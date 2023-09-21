Best Oxtail

Daq and Mag Daiquiris offers a menu fusion of soul food and American classics – not to mention a deep roster of daiquiris. But the main event at Daq and Mag's may very well be the oxtail. Cleaned, soaked and marinated in a house-made Nigerian blend of herbs and spices known as Ondo seasoning, the oxtails here are cooked low and slow for six hours in the oven before emerging onto your table with succulent oxtail meat primed to slide right off the bone. It's served with your choice of two sides, and beneath lies a bed of buttery rice permeated with all the glorious drippings from the oxtail, marrying the two and resulting in pure soul-food bliss.