Best Cocktail Bar

This vibrant yet cozy bar is tucked away off Tyler Street in Oak Cliff, close to the Bishop Arts District. It's unpretentious and neighborly. The classic cocktail menu lists the dates the drinks first appeared on the map — 1850 Sazerac and 1902 daiquiri — with just eight drinks in all. Then there are future classics, too, including a Bidi Bidi Bom Bom with tequila, mint, hibiscus agave and lime. Check out happy hour, 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, for half-price cocktails, domestic beer and wine specials. Plus, any place with a Bob Ross shrine deserves our attention.