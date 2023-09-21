Best Japanese Restaurant

Modern Asian fare meets ultra-sleek decor at Uchi, a rave-worthy Japanese food destination in Dallas. First, dive into one of Uchi's inventive daily specials. Tomato crudo, sweet potato pave and a pesto-dressed crab maki might catch your initial attention and hunger. Take your time to move on to the main menu. Uchi's various raw fish platters are arguably the stars of the chilled side of the menu, while a green-curry lobster dish elevates the hot. For a mix of both temperature extremes, try the leche frita, a plate of curdled milk balls that have been battered and dunked in the deep-fryer. For the indecisive folks: a 10-course omakase menu lets you sample a little of everything that makes Uchi a Dallas foodies favorite.