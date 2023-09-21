Best Hidden Gem

Is it 43 types of pies? Perhaps 43 homing pigeons circling in the dining room? No, it's the 43rd president of these humble United States. Café 43, part of the George W. Bush Presidential Library on the SMU campus, is open for lunch (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) every day but Sunday. Here, a stately yet casual dining room complemented by impeccable service offers a menu inspired in part by 43 and former first lady Laura Bush. When the weather is agreeable, get a table on the patio overlooking a decent-enough patch of native Texas landscaping with wildflowers. It's downright lovely. Enjoy mimosas and a Southern Benedict made with pulled pork and an andouille gravy for brunch on Saturday. Or Mrs. Bush's favorite sandwich any other day. The chicken salad served with thick rustic bread is highly recommended too.