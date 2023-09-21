Best Place to Pregame an Event at the AAC

Dallas loves its steakhouses, and Brass Ram is restaurateur Nick Badovinus' nod to the classic prime rib joint. Opulence abounds, whether it's the luxurious interior full of leather seating, wood tables and mid-century vibes, or the spectacular steaks and chops. The go-to is prime rib, available in 12-ounce normal portions or a behemoth 28-ounce bone-in cut with a behemoth price to match. Or pop into the bar and order the wagyu burger, which comes with bacon, red onion and melty raclette, and a cocktail to go with it. Yes, a meal here is a splurge, but if it's steakhouse style with a modern touch you desire, Brass Ram delivers.