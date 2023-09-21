 Best Place to Pregame an Event at the AAC 2023 | Happiest Hour | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us

Best Steakhouse

Brass Ram

Kathy Tran

Dallas loves its steakhouses, and Brass Ram is restaurateur Nick Badovinus' nod to the classic prime rib joint. Opulence abounds, whether it's the luxurious interior full of leather seating, wood tables and mid-century vibes, or the spectacular steaks and chops. The go-to is prime rib, available in 12-ounce normal portions or a behemoth 28-ounce bone-in cut with a behemoth price to match. Or pop into the bar and order the wagyu burger, which comes with bacon, red onion and melty raclette, and a cocktail to go with it. Yes, a meal here is a splurge, but if it's steakhouse style with a modern touch you desire, Brass Ram delivers.

Best Place to Pregame an Event at the AAC

Happiest Hour

Lauren Drewes Daniels
The rooftop at Happiest Hour

Want to grab drinks and a bite before the game? Of course you do. That's why you go. The pregame. Happiest Hour is within walking distance of the American Airlines Center, and it's surrounded by other restaurants and bars, plus it has a great rooftop view and lawn. Before games, it's a sea of jerseys. And despite how busy it can get, the service is always on point. And the food — from salads to a roasted half chicken — is good. For a wow factor, get the foot-long fried mozzarella logs for the table from the Team Happytizers menu. Five come in an order, so that's 5 feet of fried cheese according to AP math. Other group options include a nacho tower. Nach-O Tow-er clap, clap, clap-clap-clap!

Best Empanadas

Empa Mundo, World of Empanadas

Empanadas are a Latin favorite consisting of the perfect formula of dough plus filling. Depending on the country, empanadas can be sweet or savory. But just like it absolutely owns soccer, no other country does empanadas like Argentina. Empa Mundo is a mainstay in Irving that offers a mostly Argentine selection of baked empanadas, which come with the oil-and-herb godsend known as chimichurri. The restaurant's star is the traditional meat pie criolla, but no less impressive is the best vegetarian empanada in DFW: the humita empanada, a richly thick creamed corn stuffing perfectly complemented by the soft crunch of the tapa. The divey joint with walls plastered with international bills gives the place a true street-food feel.

Best Food TikTok

The Rose Table

Katie Rose-Watson truly knows the joy of cooking. With her infectious enthusiasm for a well-crafted dinner party, she has accrued a substantial following and some copycats. A few years back, Watson started throwing dinners for friends inspired by Disney movies. These are not kids' birthday décor to go along with a Tom Thumb-bought Elsa cake. We're talking sophisticated dinner parties inspired by the settings, themes, stories, details and color palettes from Disney films including Pirates of the Caribbean and popular films such as Indiana Jones. The Rose Table is also for non-Disney adults, those food lovers who appreciate that presentation is a fundamental ingredient in cuisine.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation