Best Local Brewery

There are North Texas craft breweries that are more wacky and adventurous than Peticolas Brewing, but who needs gimmicks and buzz when the brews are just so damn good? And besides, it's not like founder Michael Peticolas has rested on his Velvet Hammer-filled throne for more than a decade and refused to push his operation into exciting flavor directions. In 2023 we've been treated to the lighter side of Peticolas beers more than ever before. The Summeriffic Dreamsicle hefeweizen, an effervescent Berliner weisse and a honey-tinged golden ale all prove that the best brewers don't always have to wield a heavy hammer.