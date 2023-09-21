Best Local Brewery

This is a pancake worth getting out of bed early for. Snooze's pineapple upside down pancake is a signature piece. A fluffy buttermilk pancake is studded with ample chunks of caramelized pineapple, then covered with a house-made vanilla creme. It honestly channels tres leches energy. On top is a big dollop of mostly cinnamon butter. You can order real maple syrup for it if you need it (you don't, but you certainly won't get any side-eye from us about it). They were serving these pancakes in the VIP area of the Observer's Morning After Brunch event last year and a group of us parked nearby and made repeated trips to their stand; we didn't eat all the pancake samples that day, but we sure did try.