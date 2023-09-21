Best Distillery

Oh, whiskey: best friend to some, worst enemy to others. But whatever your feelings about the amber-colored spirit, it is indisputable that Herman Marshall delivers some of the best around. This award-winning distillery recently relocated to Wylie from Garland. Go for the HM Texas Bourbon, which you'll see on many bar shelves around North Texas. This particular bourbon is based on a recipe from the 1800s and is what kickstarted this entire venture. Distilled with 77% Texas corn and 23% malted barley, it won silver at the American Distilling Institute's Craft Distilling Competition and was named "Best Small Batch Bourbon" at the International Whiskey Competition.