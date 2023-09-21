Best Bar Vibes

This otherworldly Deep Ellum watering hole transports you to a realm totally unlike that of your mundane 9-to-5 existence. Yes, Ruins is a great bar, restaurant and venue, but it also serves as a de facto art gallery packed with apocalyptic themes. Fantastical creatures, Our Lady of Guadalupe imagery and distorted demon masks adorn Ruins' walls., Ruins is where Dante Alighieri would go for literary inspiration — and to knock back a few tequila shots. When we die, we'll be first in line to haunt this joint for all of eternity.