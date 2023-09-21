Best Wine Program

This Mediterranean restaurant on Oak Lawn Avenue has done something with its wine list that is rare enough that most restaurants its size don't even bother with. In other words, Sachet's wine menu is neither boring, trite nor cliched, and if it's a bit pricey, it's not silly pricey. How many restaurants forgo the same old half dozen bottles of California cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay in favor a Texas wine (Duchman), a Gascon white, a Sicilian red made with Nero d'Avola or a Provencal rosé that is one of the world's great values?