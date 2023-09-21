Best Place To Get a Custom Piñata

Do you dream of beating your ex with a bat, but don't want to get arrested? ABC Party has your back. The party superstore in Oak Cliff makes custom piñatas easier than ever. Simply send in a photo of your worst enemy and ABC will make the papier-mâché version come to life. According to management, the store is proud to have never turned down an idea, no matter how big or small. Of course, you can always opt for one of their fan-favorite piñatas, which include political figures like Donald Trump or "fiesta-themed" options such as beer, liquor, taco, donkey and sombrero-shaped designs.