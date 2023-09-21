Best Local Beer

For us, the best beer is the closest beer to us, so we've found that lately we've been angling to get next to Community's Honey Citrus Blonde. Don't let the name fool you, this is a beer-flavored beer, even with the hint of orange peel and touch of honey sweetness lending their talents to the refreshing proceedings. With a bolder backbone than you might expect, the 6% ABV brew is as great a summer crusher as it is a fall sipper. It's an all-occasion delight, which is why we keep an ample supply close by.