Best Local Beer

Want to grab drinks and a bite before the game? Of course you do. That's why you go. The pregame. Happiest Hour is within walking distance of the American Airlines Center, and it's surrounded by other restaurants and bars, plus it has a great rooftop view and lawn. Before games, it's a sea of jerseys. And despite how busy it can get, the service is always on point. And the food — from salads to a roasted half chicken — is good. For a wow factor, get the foot-long fried mozzarella logs for the table from the Team Happytizers menu. Five come in an order, so that's 5 feet of fried cheese according to AP math. Other group options include a nacho tower. Nach-O Tow-er clap, clap, clap-clap-clap!