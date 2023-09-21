Best Cajun

The James Beard Foundation didn't select Restaurant Beatrice as the winner of the Best New Restaurants this year, but we still think it's a Cajun gem worth celebrating. The menu changes regularly and showcases the freshest seasonal ingredients available. Chefs artfully blend family heirloom recipes with their own unique twist and masterfully pay homage to the traditions, hospitality and cultural heritage of Louisiana. Favorites like jambalaya, gumbo and red beans and rice regularly grace the menu, but indulging in MawMaw's fried chicken is a must, especially when paired with the sinful praline syrup.