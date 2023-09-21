Best Ramen

If you don't mind a restaurant that greets you with a list of rules you must follow to dine there (no speakerphones, keep your party to no more than four people, etc.), then you get to enjoy some outstanding ramen. The broths are cooked for more than eight hours and the noodles are made in house. The pork shio, a umami tonkotsu base created with vegetable and scallop extract, is highly recommended and brings a rich, deep flavor profile to the bowl. One can also choose pork shoyu or chicken as bases. Just don't break any of the house rules.