Best Ice Cream

Asian flavors are baked and churned into just about everything on the menu at this hole-in-the-wall ice cream joint in Plano. Start with a scoop of Vietnamese coffee, which comes with a rich coffee-infused base studded with chocolate-covered cookies. A creamy coconut-ube ice cream has a purple yam-scented base with pockets of crunchy coconut pulp buried throughout. Test your curiosity with other unique flavors like the black sesame and avocado toast, which are all churned fresh in-house by owner and ice-cream-enthusiast Charlie Lin. Accompany your ice cream order with C&B's fresh-baked goods, which are no less exotic than the frozen treats. Options like a brown-butter miso and a sesame-seed-studded chocolate chip make a great snack in-store or on the ride home.