Best Bar and Grill

The food and drinks are stellar, and the vibes are even better at Kenny's Wood Fired Grill. The menu at Kenny's sports a variety of options from seasonal soup appetizers to full-fledged entrees such as the steak sandwich and the Chilean sea bass. The drinks are delicious too. We recommend starting with a Sapphire 75 with Bombay Sapphire, lemon juice, simple syrup and Champagne. Arguably one of the best times to stop by this bar and grill is brunch on Saturday or Sunday, when you can get things like the bacon and egg burger, a burger with fried egg, smoked bacon, American cheese and béarnaise. But any day and time of the week will do just fine.