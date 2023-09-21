 Best Bar and Grill 2023 | Kenny's Wood Fired Grill | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Bar and Grill

Kenny's Wood Fired Grill

Jacob Vaughn

The food and drinks are stellar, and the vibes are even better at Kenny's Wood Fired Grill. The menu at Kenny's sports a variety of options from seasonal soup appetizers to full-fledged entrees such as the steak sandwich and the Chilean sea bass. The drinks are delicious too. We recommend starting with a Sapphire 75 with Bombay Sapphire, lemon juice, simple syrup and Champagne. Arguably one of the best times to stop by this bar and grill is brunch on Saturday or Sunday, when you can get things like the bacon and egg burger, a burger with fried egg, smoked bacon, American cheese and béarnaise. But any day and time of the week will do just fine.

Best Brewery for the Whole Family

3 Nations Brewing

If you haven't taken the family to downtown Carrollton in a while, you're missing out, especially if Mom and Dad are craft beer lovers. You can visit a record store, stroll through a vintage candy shop and grab some decent grub all before or after your visit to 3 Nations Brewing. And there's never a bad season to go. It has a cavernous, comfortable indoor taproom and a spacious, festive outdoor area, so kids can pet good doggies and play board games while the parents sip the stress away with one of 3 Nations or Symbol Brewing's excellent craft brews.

  • 2405 Squire Place, Farmers Branch, 75234 Map

Best Local Brewery

Peticolas Brewing Company

There are North Texas craft breweries that are more wacky and adventurous than Peticolas Brewing, but who needs gimmicks and buzz when the brews are just so damn good? And besides, it's not like founder Michael Peticolas has rested on his Velvet Hammer-filled throne for more than a decade and refused to push his operation into exciting flavor directions. In 2023 we've been treated to the lighter side of Peticolas beers more than ever before. The Summeriffic Dreamsicle hefeweizen, an effervescent Berliner weisse and a honey-tinged golden ale all prove that the best brewers don't always have to wield a heavy hammer.

Best Local Beer

Honey Citrus Blonde, Community Beer Co.

Chris Wolfgang

For us, the best beer is the closest beer to us, so we've found that lately we've been angling to get next to Community's Honey Citrus Blonde. Don't let the name fool you, this is a beer-flavored beer, even with the hint of orange peel and touch of honey sweetness lending their talents to the refreshing proceedings. With a bolder backbone than you might expect, the 6% ABV brew is as great a summer crusher as it is a fall sipper. It's an all-occasion delight, which is why we keep an ample supply close by.

Best Lunch on a Thursday

Cowtown Dogs

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Matthew Toback, the owner of Cowtown Dogs, has dedicated years to perfecting his chili dog recipe, which eventually culminated in a custom-made premium beef and pork frank made by Hummel Brothers, an almost-century-old butcher based in New Haven, Connecticut. This food truck gets reserved for a lot of private events, parties and such, but every Thursday you can find the orange box parked outside A-EZ Out Bail Bonds on Riverfront Boulevard, which in itself can make for interesting people watching as you eat in your car. Start with a plain hotdog with that custom frank on a brioche bun, then order one other with whatever fixings you like (we like the house-made chili and cheese). Get a container of the mac and cheese for dinner; it's a monster meal. Thursday never tasted so good.

Best Seafood Restaurant

Lover's Seafood and Market

Tracy Rathbun and Lynae Fearing's neighborhood seafood market is everything you could ask for. Fresh fish arrives daily, and whether it's oysters or poke from the raw bar, the delectable tempura fried lobster spoons or the shrimp and grits that speak fluent Cajun, there's likely something for all palates. Try the pecan-crusted halibut served on a bed of cheesy green chile grits. The seafood classics are served up in a dining room that gives off beach house casual vibes, with service that makes you feel like part of the family.

  • 5200 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas, Map

Best Tex Mex Restaurant

Casa Rosa Restaurante

Chris Wolfgang

Step inside the new Casa Rosa and find a brilliant homage to the Highland Park original. A large skylight shines down to create a courtyard feel, and colorful art adorns the pink walls and matching cloth napkins on each table. Casa Rosa's menu offers all the Tex-Mex favorites with flavor and affordability. Fajitas were introduced to Dallas here, and they're still a classic. Order the beef: tenderloin strips cloaked in steam and surrounded by a bed of onions and peppers. Pile forkfuls into the house-made tortillas, and each bite will have you reveling in the brilliance of some of Dallas' most genuine Tex-Mex.

Best Hidden Gem

Cafe 43

Lauren Drewes Daniels
A Texas mimosa

Is it 43 types of pies? Perhaps 43 homing pigeons circling in the dining room? No, it's the 43rd president of these humble United States. Café 43, part of the George W. Bush Presidential Library on the SMU campus, is open for lunch (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) every day but Sunday. Here, a stately yet casual dining room complemented by impeccable service offers a menu inspired in part by 43 and former first lady Laura Bush. When the weather is agreeable, get a table on the patio overlooking a decent-enough patch of native Texas landscaping with wildflowers. It's downright lovely. Enjoy mimosas and a Southern Benedict made with pulled pork and an andouille gravy for brunch on Saturday. Or Mrs. Bush's favorite sandwich any other day. The chicken salad served with thick rustic bread is highly recommended too.

Best Diner

Norma's Cafe

Norma's Cafe

Since 1956 Norma's has kept the home fires burning, serving breakfast all day, along with Southern comfort food like chicken-fried steak, smothered pork chops and their trademarked Mile-High Pies. All five restaurants across North Texas have the proper kitschy American diner essentials, but one thing we love about Norma's is they're just good people. Every Thanksgiving at the original Oak Cliff location they offer free meals to those who might not otherwise be able to enjoy one. Here you'll get good cooking and good pie served by good people with a slogan of "eat dessert first."

Best Restaurant for Kids

Hat Creek Burger Company

Hat Creek Burger Company is a fast-casual restaurant out of Austin that offers fenced-in playgrounds for the kids and good food and booze for their adult keepers. The menu has gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and dairy-free options, and any of the burgers can be made as a salad. There's the requisite chicken nuggets on the menu and milkshakes that can make for good bribes. And wine. Did we mention that? So taking the kids out doesn't feel so much like punishment.

