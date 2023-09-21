Best Gun Range

Texas is known for being home to some of the most gung-ho gun-lovers in the country. The Dallas-Fort Worth region in particular boasts several top-notch indoor shooting ranges at 25 and 50 yards, but Texas Gun Experience in Grapevine takes it a step further. This family-run business is owned by military veterans and has served the area for more than 35 years. Beyond its state-of-the-art shooting range, Texas Gun Experience also has a firearm shop and offers gun rentals, including a variety of fully automatic weapons, training sessions and a "try-before-you-buy" option.