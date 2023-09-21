Best Gun Range

Yeah, OK, obviously those who know about this place probably want to gate-keep, but it's not like it's that big of a secret, so calm down. This pretty little trail is a nice break from the Katy Trail, which is always super packed with people who are a little too much in shape. The trestle trail goes from The Cedars to Moore Park, so it is pretty short, but there are really beautiful views of the Trinity River and the surrounding area. Drop your preconceived notions about the Dallas portion of the river ... but do not get in the water. The trail is peaceful, a nice slice of nature in an otherwise desolate industrial area. Chances are you probably don't get over to the area much, so why not try something new?