Best Cuban Sandwiches

You don't need to go to Miami anymore for a great Cuban sandwich. Dallas has some great options, but the Cuban that makes our mouth water is the one at Bella Flan. Made with authentic Cuban bread, it has slow-roasted Cuban mojo pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and spicy Bella Flan mustard served with fried plantain chips. The pork and ham are both tender and sweet, and when combined with the sour pickles, spicy mustard and crunchy Cuban bread, it's a combination of flavors that will put a smile on your face.