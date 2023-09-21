Best Local Radio Personality

Mike Sirois departed his position as a midday producer for 1310 The Ticket in June 2022. Through his many years at the sports talk giant, he played the role of a much bigger personality than that of a behind-the-mic knob-turner. His combo of stoner humor and emotional honesty resonated with listeners who wanted more. As a member of 97.1 The Freak's The Downbeat since its inception last October, Sirois has indeed given more. He's found his groove as a marquee voice among a collection of some of Dallas' best-known radio names including Mike Rhyner and Jeff "Skin" Wade. Anything goes, as Sirois engages humorously and sarcastically on a station that goes far beyond sports.