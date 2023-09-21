 Best Cheesecake 2023 | Val's Cheesecake | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Cheesecake

Val's Cheesecake

Mike Brooks

The story of Val's Cheesecake is one of turning tragedy into triumph. After owner Val Jean-Bart lost his beloved mother to cancer, he turned their Sunday ritual of baking into a full-blown business. Eleven years later, it is still thriving, as evidenced by its recent expansion to a second location at 1111 S. Akard St. (near the Cedars). With more than 15 flavors on the regular menu, Val's offers the option to indulge in cheesecakes via jars, slices or whole cheesecakes (available in 7-inch or 9-inch versions). We love the individual jars for their ability to strike the perfect balance of satisfying your sweet tooth without compromising your waistline.

  • 2820 Greenville Ave., Dallas, 75206 Map

Best Chicken Wings

Hawkers

Angie Quebedeaux

You might not think of a place serving Asian street food as a contender for the best chicken wings in Dallas. But the Korean Twice Fried Wings at Hawker's in Deep Ellum should be at the top of any wing lover's list. They are larger than your standard chicken wing with an extra crispy exterior, which Hawker's achieves by adding a little cornstarch to the batter, then double frying the wings and tossing them in garlic gochujang sauce and topping it with peanuts, sesame and cilantro. Get your napkins ready, not only for your saucy fingers, but also to wipe the drool from your face.

Best Chili

Billy Can Can

Kathy Tran

Texans take their chili seriously. Restaurants that choose to serve this it better darn well know how to properly make a Texas-style chili if they want to survive. And Billy Can Can does just that. Their bowl of red pays homage to one of the most popular dishes in the state. It's hearty and flavorful, with a rich and robust blend of slow-cooked beef, beef bacon, spices, longhorn cheddar and pickled jalapeños. Order it with a side of the cast-iron cornbread with green chiles and honey butter.

Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cafe Duro

The extra chocolatey chip cookie at Café Duro will shatter any keto aspirations you may have, but they are well worth the sacrifice of your waistline. Packed with luscious chunks of melty chocolate and perfectly adorned with a sprinkle of sea salt, each bite offers a harmonious blend of sweet and savory sensation. And while it may seem crazy to pay $4 per cookie, trust us when we tell you they are worth every penny. Whether paired with a steaming cup of coffee, a glass of wine after dinner or simply enjoyed on their own, these cookies will have you going out of your way to spoil yourself even more.

Best Crunchy Beef Tacos

MiCocina

MiCocina has gained well-deserved fame for its Mambo Taxi cocktail, but it's time to let you in on another one of its hidden gems: the crunchy beef taco. We know you're wondering what could be so special about some ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed into a hard taco shell? But the thing that puts MiCocina's tacos a step above the rest is the grated cheese: long, thicker cuts of cheddar cheese that will have you contemplating whether to forgo the lettuce and tomatoes to make more room for the cheese. Add a little hot sauce on top and thank us later.

Best Cuban Sandwiches

Bella Flan

Angie Quebedeaux
The Cuban Sandwich

You don't need to go to Miami anymore for a great Cuban sandwich. Dallas has some great options, but the Cuban that makes our mouth water is the one at Bella Flan. Made with authentic Cuban bread, it has slow-roasted Cuban mojo pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and spicy Bella Flan mustard served with fried plantain chips. The pork and ham are both tender and sweet, and when combined with the sour pickles, spicy mustard and crunchy Cuban bread, it's a combination of flavors that will put a smile on your face.

Best Deli

Deli News N.Y. Style Deli Restaurant

Deli News, a Dallas institution for over 35 years, is known for its authentic Jewish deli fare. It is as close to a traditional New York deli as you're ever going to get in Texas, and the people are much nicer. From towering pastrami and corned beef sandwiches to hearty matzo ball soups and savory latkes, there is something for everyone. Everything is made from scratch, even the pickles. We especially like the everything bagel with cream cheese and house-cured Nova lox salmon. A crisp toasted bagel with everything seasoning is the perfect canvas for a slathering of cream cheese and piled-high smoked salmon. Crispy, creamy, smoky, savory and briny all in a bite. It doesn't get much better.

Best Doughnuts

Jaram's Donuts

Jaram's Donuts has broken the mold of the typical doughnut shop, going beyond the traditional glazed and chocolate varieties and giving customers a newfound love for sweet fried dough. While the proprietors do offer what they call "average Joe" doughnuts, they are turning the doughnut world upside down with their stunning, artistic and mouth-watering creations. Crème Brûlée and pumpkin cream are just a glimpse of the delectable flavors they offer. Doughnuts are also topped with fresh fruit, peanut butter cups and even fancy Ferrero Rocher candy. Want to try a different style of doughnut? Don't miss out on the funnel cake doughnuts or croissant doughnuts, which can be filled or topped with an array of options to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Best Fajitas

Uncle Julio's

When it comes to fajitas, few things are more disappointing than receiving a dry, overcooked dish with the veggie-to-meat ratio completely out of whack. Thankfully, at Uncle Julio's, you can bid farewell to those concerns, and you'ill never have to ask "Where's the beef?" Mesquite-grilled beef fajitas are served with generous portions of tender steak (available in barbacoa, skirt or filet options) cooked to a perfect medium rare, which ensures a flavorful bite with every mouthful. Prepared with the same level of care, the chicken and shrimp fajitas are also mesquite-grilled and served with an incredible Mexican butter for dipping, taking your level of indulgence to a whole new level.

Best Fried Catfish

Ronnie's Catfish & More

Not all catfish joints are created equal. There are standard joints and then there is Ronnie's Catfish & More, which might be in a league of its own. With multiple locations throughout the area, Ronnie's has built a reputation for serving exceptional, succulent and expertly fried catfish that will keep you coming back for more. Whether you opt for catfish nuggets, tails or fillets, each is flawlessly fried to golden brown perfection, delivering a delicate crunch that gives way to the tender meat inside. What sets Ronnie's apart is the well-seasoned and carefully crafted batter that achieves the ideal balance of crispiness while allowing the natural flavors of the catfish to shine through.

