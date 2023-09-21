Best Cheesecake

The story of Val's Cheesecake is one of turning tragedy into triumph. After owner Val Jean-Bart lost his beloved mother to cancer, he turned their Sunday ritual of baking into a full-blown business. Eleven years later, it is still thriving, as evidenced by its recent expansion to a second location at 1111 S. Akard St. (near the Cedars). With more than 15 flavors on the regular menu, Val's offers the option to indulge in cheesecakes via jars, slices or whole cheesecakes (available in 7-inch or 9-inch versions). We love the individual jars for their ability to strike the perfect balance of satisfying your sweet tooth without compromising your waistline.