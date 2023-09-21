Best Place To Pet Other People's Dogs

When you need your daily dose of cuteness, head to the 3-acre dog park at White Rock Lake. It has sections for both large and small pups, so you can mingle with all different sizes of furry friends at this off-leash park. In hotter months, dogs can cool off in the lake, at "dog-wash" stations or in several shaded areas. Other features that make this spot topnotch for canines are the water fountains, dog drinking bowls, pet waste stations and picnic tables. Find this little slice of doggy heaven on the northwest side of White Rock Lake at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and West Lawther Drive.