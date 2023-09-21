 Best Place To Pet Other People's Dogs 2023 | White Rock Lake Dog Park | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Place To Pet Other People's Dogs

White Rock Lake Dog Park

Patrick Williams

When you need your daily dose of cuteness, head to the 3-acre dog park at White Rock Lake. It has sections for both large and small pups, so you can mingle with all different sizes of furry friends at this off-leash park. In hotter months, dogs can cool off in the lake, at "dog-wash" stations or in several shaded areas. Other features that make this spot topnotch for canines are the water fountains, dog drinking bowls, pet waste stations and picnic tables. Find this little slice of doggy heaven on the northwest side of White Rock Lake at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and West Lawther Drive.

Best Bathroom on the Katy Trail

Starbucks at Knox Henderson

The Katy Trail is a green oasis in the heart of Dallas and a perfect spot for runners, cyclists, skaters, fast-walkers and basically anyone up to brace the often packed, often extremely hot path. All Katy Trail devotees know the struggle of embarking on an aerobics journey only to realize they gotta find a bathroom, and quickly. In your darkest moments, the cobwebbed porta potty might look tempting. But push on a little farther and treat yourself to the Starbucks bathroom by the Knox Street entrance. A quick detour off route, clean, and air-conditioned — what more could one need?

Best Park

Griggs Park

GriggsPark/WikimediaCommons/Kairos14

With its abundant dogs, the sounds of cars purring along Central Expressway and the sight of the downtown skyline in your peripheral vision, Griggs Park is a great place to enjoy a Dallas weekend. Maybe you're itching to get out your spikeball set, your Frisbee is gathering dust or you want to get out your Rollerblades. (If it is the Rollerblades for you, mind the sharp turns on the downhill of the loop.) There's even a basketball court. It's on the outskirts of Uptown, so visitors can also walk to some food or drinks on McKinney Avenue once their Griggs adventure has concluded.

Best Dallas Cowboy

Micah Parsons

Getty Images

When Micah Parsons was drafted out of Penn State in 2021, Cowboys fans were more curious about the defensive stud than excited about him. By the end of his rookie season, that had changed, and after his all-pro 2022 campaign, Parsons established himself as the team's best player, regardless of position. After finishing among the league leaders in sacks with 13.5, Parson's was the runner-up for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. The only question NFL observers have about Parsons now is just how dominant can he be?

Best Dallas Star

Joe Pavelski

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Stars' exciting 2023 playoff run stopped just short of Stanley Cup glory, but that doesn't mean there wasn't a transcendent, signature moment. After missing several games over 15 days because of a gnarly concussion, Joe Pavelski, one of the oldest players in the NHL, heroically returned to score all four of his team's goals in a gut-ripping 5-4 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken in the playoff's second round. Two of the goals were extra-magical in that they were deflected by Captain America's stick in a precise way few have ever mastered. That he provided the offensive and emotional boost to his team after enjoying one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame-caliber career is even more impressive.

Best F.C. Dallas Player

Jesus Ferreira

Logan Riely/Getty Images

Because he plays soccer in Texas, FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira might be the biggest local sports superstar many in North Texas haven't heard of. But similar to how Luka Doncic, Micah Parsons and Jason Robertson have become A-list names in their sports, the 22-year-old son of former FC Dallas MVP David Ferreira has also risen to the top of his league. After making the U.S. World Cup squad in 2022, Ferreira has continued to score tons of goals for both club and country, and he's making people from around the globe pay attention to Texas soccer in the process.

Best Texas Ranger

Adolis Garcia

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Although he's not the biggest star or the richest player on the Rangers roster right now, it's not a stretch to think that outfielder Adolis Garcia might just be both of those things soon enough. In only his third full season in the big leagues, the 30-year-old Cuban defector became an all-star for the second time this season while keeping pace with the league leaders in RBIs and home runs. And opposing baserunners beware: Garcia's arm is nothing short of a cannon. If he keeps this up, he may join the elite group of one-name Rangers stars along with Pudge, Nolan and Elvis.

Best Nature Preserve

Arbor Hills Nature Preserve

Dallas Observer

If you don't venture north of LBJ Freeway often, Plano and natural beauty might not seem to go together all that well. Judging from the often crowded parking lot at Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, however, more people continue to see the correlation. With over 200 acres in West Plano, the preserve offers surprisingly hilly options for hikers and bikers with paved and off-road trails. The preserve's observation tower affords a gorgeously sweeping panoramic view into the suburban distance.

Best Professional Head Coach

Pete DeBoer

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In a town where pro coaches have multiple World Series rings (Bruce Bochy), a Super Bowl ring (Mike McCarthy) and NBA championship rings (Jason Kidd as a player and assistant coach), it might seem odd to call Stars head coach Pete DeBoer the best in Dallas. But like his more famous local counterparts, this hockey lifer is a winner, and he's been one everywhere he's stood behind the bench, even before taking the Stars from underperforming to being very close to making another trip to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season here.

Best Bike Trails

Northshore Trail

We know, there isn't really a mountain in North Texas, but there is a good bit of quality mountain biking to do. A rider looking to hit an off-road trail will not go wrong by driving a few miles west, to the midpoint between Dallas and Fort Worth, to shred the singletrack of Northshore Trail. Stretched out along the northern shores of Grapevine Lake, it's more than 20 miles of hills, rocks, climbs, descents and jumps that rival just about any other trail in Texas.

  • 3600 Pilot Point, Grapevine, 76051 Map

