Best Advocacy Group

GOP lawmakers may have succeeded in banning abortion statewide, but reproductive rights groups haven't stopped working to get folks the care they need. The Texas Equal Access Fund continues to help low-income North Texans attain abortion care by offering financial and emotional support. Those who can't afford to travel out of state for an abortion can contact this nonprofit for assistance. TEA Fund tirelessly advocates to correct misinformation and break down stigmas surrounding abortion. The organization's work is more crucial today than ever.