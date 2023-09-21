Best Empanadas

Empanadas are a Latin favorite consisting of the perfect formula of dough plus filling. Depending on the country, empanadas can be sweet or savory. But just like it absolutely owns soccer, no other country does empanadas like Argentina. Empa Mundo is a mainstay in Irving that offers a mostly Argentine selection of baked empanadas, which come with the oil-and-herb godsend known as chimichurri. The restaurant's star is the traditional meat pie criolla, but no less impressive is the best vegetarian empanada in DFW: the humita empanada, a richly thick creamed corn stuffing perfectly complemented by the soft crunch of the tapa. The divey joint with walls plastered with international bills gives the place a true street-food feel.