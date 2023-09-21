 Best Empanadas 2023 | Empa Mundo, World of Empanadas | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us

Best Empanadas

Empa Mundo, World of Empanadas

Empanadas are a Latin favorite consisting of the perfect formula of dough plus filling. Depending on the country, empanadas can be sweet or savory. But just like it absolutely owns soccer, no other country does empanadas like Argentina. Empa Mundo is a mainstay in Irving that offers a mostly Argentine selection of baked empanadas, which come with the oil-and-herb godsend known as chimichurri. The restaurant's star is the traditional meat pie criolla, but no less impressive is the best vegetarian empanada in DFW: the humita empanada, a richly thick creamed corn stuffing perfectly complemented by the soft crunch of the tapa. The divey joint with walls plastered with international bills gives the place a true street-food feel.

Best Food TikTok

The Rose Table

Katie Rose-Watson truly knows the joy of cooking. With her infectious enthusiasm for a well-crafted dinner party, she has accrued a substantial following and some copycats. A few years back, Watson started throwing dinners for friends inspired by Disney movies. These are not kids' birthday décor to go along with a Tom Thumb-bought Elsa cake. We're talking sophisticated dinner parties inspired by the settings, themes, stories, details and color palettes from Disney films including Pirates of the Caribbean and popular films such as Indiana Jones. The Rose Table is also for non-Disney adults, those food lovers who appreciate that presentation is a fundamental ingredient in cuisine.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation