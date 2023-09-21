Best Suburban Smoke Shop

You can find everything you need to get your smoke on at Smokin' Glassworks. The chain has been selling CBD since 2014 and has several storefronts in North Texas where the staff is chill and helpful. Inside, you'll see a range of products from CBD to hemp-derived THC, and a variety of bongs, pipes and bubblers to smoke it with. The store also has a wide range of edibles and tinctures, and accessories to go with your smokin' set up, like papers, grinders and rolling trays. The only thing that would make Smokin' Glassworks better is if they had a location in Dallas, but it's always worth the drive to the suburbs.