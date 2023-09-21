Best Local Media Drama

When popular 1310 The Ticket personalities Dan McDowell and Jake Kemp resigned in July, it seemed as though it would be a while before we heard from the hosts of The Hang Zone again. But less than a week later the duo released the first episode of their new podcast, The Dumb Zone. The Ticket's parent company quickly requested the show to cease and desist, and when the show kept cranking out episodes on its Patreon page, the company sued McDowell and Kemp for violating the non-compete clause in their contracts. As July rolled into August, more legal developments continued and the pair kept discussing them on new episodes and in media interviews. Passionate listeners devoured every juicy detail made publicly available in court filings. Good thing they made a lot of money through subscribers. Attorneys aren't cheap.