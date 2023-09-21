Best Garden Store

We don't know who it was, but somewhere in the recent history of shoemaking, we'd like to think there was a genius working at a cobbler's bench who asked: "Hey, why can't shoes be both stylish, durable and comfortable?" That person was probably European, but whoever created the concept of stylish comfort footwear deserves at least a Nobel Prize. Back in Texas, we figure a nice statue or wall plaque should go to the founders of E.G. Geller Shoes, which first opened a Mephisto concept store in North Dallas in 1992 then traveled to Europe checking out lines from other makers of shoes that are fit for the office but feel like a pair of sneakers on your tootsies. The store is still family-owned and has just relocated from its long-time home at Preston and Northwest Highway to Snider Plaza. Mephisto is just one of around 40 brands offered, including wares from makers such as Naot, Birkenstock, Kiwi and others in styles for men and women — all designed with an emphasis on comfort and looks.