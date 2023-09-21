Best Garden Store

Next time you're at the Farmers Market picking up a jar of local honey and some East Texas tomatoes, swing into Ruibal's. Sure, there are tons of plants for you to buy, but even better, you can build on that super natural vibe you're feeling by grabbing a full load of gardening books, soil, pottery, seeds and garden-intensive home décor. Don't want to do the dirty work yourself? They'll pick up your pots from home and handle the planting at their place, so you can reap the verdant rewards when the blooming begins.