Best Fried Chicken

In a humble corner inside a family-owned laundromat, Tram Dao, a determined Vietnamese immigrant, embarked on a mission to craft the ultimate chicken tenders for her son, Mike, known for his discerning (i.e., picky) palate. Over time, she expanded the menu to include bone-in fried chicken, fluffy, buttery biscuits, an array of savory sides and an assortment of flavorful dipping sauces (our favorite is Mike's Sauce). Every order is prepared as it is received, ensuring that no chicken is left behind under heat lamps for extended periods of time. As a result, you must embrace a patient mindset upon entering, knowing that this is not a fast-food chicken joint. This fried chicken perfection is worth the wait.