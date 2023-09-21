Best Fried Chicken

A James Beard Award finalist in 2022, chef Tiffany Derry is serving up some of the best gumbo (My Mother's Gumbo) in Dallas. We would even go so far as to say it is some of the best gumbo in Texas. Her gumbo is a combination of chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp and blue crab, so you get the best of everything in a bowl of rich and savory roux. The roux is not as dark and thick as you often find in restaurants attempting to serve gumbo around here, which is a nod to a great gumbo. It's served with an actual blue crab cluster, and if you're willing to spend the time cracking the shell, you'll find sweet chunks of crab meat hidden inside.