Best Place To Buy Native Plants

There are numerous benefits to filling your backyard with native Texas plants, which is why we love Redenta's dedication to selling them. Founded in 1992 by Ruth Kinler, Redenta's is committed to sustainable and organic gardening. It also hosts informative workshops and sells a variety of succulents and cool containers at the "potting bar." The knowledgeable and friendly staff are always around to help you choose the perfect gift or plan your own edible garden. Redenta's variety of perennials, herbs, hard-to-find annuals, shrubs and trees makes it the best garden center around.