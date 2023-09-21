 Best Pie Shop 2023 | Piefalootin | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Pie Shop

Piefalootin

Piefalootin

Tracy Dowd of Garland looks to have mastered the fine art of pie crust-ing at her hole-in-the-wall bakery Piefalootin. Six-plus years of selling pies from her home and now her own bakery has led to the creation of drool-worthy pies with crust-to-filling ratios that don't disappoint. Over 23 different varieties of pie come in mildly clever names like the Chocolate EuphOREO, which is stacked high with layers of Oreo cookies buried under whipped chocolate cream. The Cinco de PIE-yo is served with the same chocolate cream but scooped atop a bed of spicy cinnamon-flavored brownies. A dollop of cayenne whipped cream on top gives it an extra kick at the end. Cherry, apple and peach fruit pies are available, too, depending on what's in season. Buy a couple of slices for $8 each or try your sampling luck with a "pie flight" of three different flavors for $16. Once you get down to the ultra-buttery, flake-in-the-mouth pie crusts, you'll understand the hype.

Best Thai

Asian Mint

Alex Gonzalez
Green curry with beef

Asian Mint's Thai-fusion menu has earned it multiple recognitions among Dallas's culinary critics, local Yelp Elites and just everyday Thai-food enthusiasts since the restaurant opened in 2004. Customer favorites like the crispy-noodle kao soy are accompanied by comfort Thai dishes like the pad kee mow, drenched in a savory basil stir-fry sauce. Being born and raised in Thailand only makes chef Nikky Phinyawatana more credible. Four different iterations of the classic pad thai are a testament to the culinary creativity here. A crispy pad Thai comes with fried wonton strips soaked in Asian Mint's house-made tamarind sauce and topped with crushed peanuts. The focal point of the pad Thai woon sen is a base of clear glass noodles. Fried rices, hot curries and Thai-inspired salads add to the allure. Asian mint boasts fresh ingredients, large portions and diet-conscious menu options at all five of its locations.

Best Dumplings

Royal China

Nick Rallo

Loved for its hand-pulled noodles, fresh buns and authentic Chinese cooking, Royal China has been a favorite on Dallas' food map since opening in the '70s. Not to be missed here are the homemade dumplings. Rice dumpling pockets come stuffed with shrimp, celery, jicama, chicken and pork among other ingredients. Steamed dumplings come with a beautifully chewy wrapper, which breaks into generous fillings of fresh meats and vegetables. A pan-seared option features a slight crispiness on the outer layer. Dumpling enthusiasts shouldn't leave without trying the soup dumplings, which burst open to reveal a pork soup broth inside. Owner and chef Buck Kao moved to America from Taiwan in 1974 and has since made it his mission to bring authentic Taiwanese recipes (and dumplings) to Dallas.

Best Vietnamese

Sandwich Hag

Recently named a finalist for Best Chef Texas by the James Beard Foundation, chef Reyna Duong knows how to make a pretty good sandwich. But run-of-the-mill sandwiches have no place on Sandwich Hag's menu, which instead offers six varieties of Vietnamese banh mi. Loaded with items like lemongrass pork, ginger chicken and curried vegetables, each comes with a buttered, baguette-like bread that's crunchy on the outside and fluffy within. Dip your bread into a warm pool of coconut-milk soup on the side. Sandwich Hag's curry soup is a hearty blend of bell pepper, shallots and your choice of chicken or vegan protein. Drinks like a Vietnamese coconut iced coffee are available, but are arguably overshadowed by Sandwich Hag's famous lemonade. The popular beverage is scented with hibiscus flowers and sweetened with a light strawberry flavor. Fruit jelly sits at the bottom of the cup and adds a chewy finish to the end of each sip.

Best Ice Cream

Churn and Bake

Anisha Holla
an ube cookie with ice cream

Asian flavors are baked and churned into just about everything on the menu at this hole-in-the-wall ice cream joint in Plano. Start with a scoop of Vietnamese coffee, which comes with a rich coffee-infused base studded with chocolate-covered cookies. A creamy coconut-ube ice cream has a purple yam-scented base with pockets of crunchy coconut pulp buried throughout. Test your curiosity with other unique flavors like the black sesame and avocado toast, which are all churned fresh in-house by owner and ice-cream-enthusiast Charlie Lin. Accompany your ice cream order with C&B's fresh-baked goods, which are no less exotic than the frozen treats. Options like a brown-butter miso and a sesame-seed-studded chocolate chip make a great snack in-store or on the ride home.

Best Indian Food

Shiva's Bar and Grill

Shiva's Bar and Grill is named after the Hindu deity of everything good and pure, which is fitting. Everything on the menu here is enticing. Order a la carte from different types of herb-scented biryani or indulge in chunks of Indian cottage cheese tossed in a creamy curry-scented pool of goodness. The cornerstone of the menu, though, is the royal chef's meal, which lives up to almost every expectation set by the name. For just over $80, the meal for two comes with a medley of deep-fried starters, oven-baked breads and cream-based curries. Food is delivered to the table in four waves, which begin almost immediately after you order. Towers of curry, trays of dipping sauces and huge baskets of naan bread are almost intimidating at first but oh-so-gratifying after you've taken a few bites.

Best Breakfast

John's Cafe

Taryn Walker

Tucked away in a dated, unassuming strip mall on Lower Greenville Avenue is an old-fashion diner that has been in business for over 50 years. John's Café is a mom-and-pop that serves breakfast that really sticks to the ribs. Classics like a stack of three pancakes, French toast or even chicken-fried steak include two eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and hash brown, grits or toast. You can also get huevos rancheros or have a delicious omelet with gyro meat. This place has repeat patrons who live nearby as well as others who make a weekly pilgrimage just to get the baklava for dessert. If you don't get there with the early bird breakfast crowd, expect a wait.

Best Brunch

Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina

EMayne

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to wake up in Mexico surrounded by intoxicating scents of home-cooked dishes and vibrant colors, you'll have to travel no further than Deep Ellum. Every Sunday morning Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina serves a feast of authentic Mexican dishes your high school Spanish teacher never told you about. The Sunday brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will either have you singing in the streets or ready for siesta. There's costilla en chile de arbol tatemado (baby back pork ribs in roasted chile de arbol sauce) and guisado gobernador de langosta y camaron (lobster and shrimp in a chipotle cream sauce). For the less adventurous, there are carnitas and chilaquiles (fried tortilla, egg, salsa). One of the best parts of this brunch is the homemade tortillas. Nursing a hangover? Try the menudo.

Best Biscuit Sandwich

Goodfriend Package

Taylor Adams

We've heard breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and whether you're combating rush-hour traffic or have the luxury of time to savor the moment, there is nothing like sinking your teeth into a made-from-scratch buttery and flaky biscuit sandwich. At Goodfriend Package you can get as creative as you'd like with the BYO Biscuit, but we recommend you kickstart your day with an already created masterpiece like the Bronx or the Notorious ($8 each). The Bronx is loaded with pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and million island dressing, and the Notorious is an egg white, roast beef, sliced tomato, Swiss cheese and horseradish mayo masterpiece. To heck with a bowl of Wheaties. These biscuit sandwiches truly are the "breakfast of champions."

Best Cajun

Restaurant Beatrice

Angie Quebedeaux

The James Beard Foundation didn't select Restaurant Beatrice as the winner of the Best New Restaurants this year, but we still think it's a Cajun gem worth celebrating. The menu changes regularly and showcases the freshest seasonal ingredients available. Chefs artfully blend family heirloom recipes with their own unique twist and masterfully pay homage to the traditions, hospitality and cultural heritage of Louisiana. Favorites like jambalaya, gumbo and red beans and rice regularly grace the menu, but indulging in MawMaw's fried chicken is a must, especially when paired with the sinful praline syrup.

