Best Texas Ranger

Although he's not the biggest star or the richest player on the Rangers roster right now, it's not a stretch to think that outfielder Adolis Garcia might just be both of those things soon enough. In only his third full season in the big leagues, the 30-year-old Cuban defector became an all-star for the second time this season while keeping pace with the league leaders in RBIs and home runs. And opposing baserunners beware: Garcia's arm is nothing short of a cannon. If he keeps this up, he may join the elite group of one-name Rangers stars along with Pudge, Nolan and Elvis.