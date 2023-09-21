 Best Dallas Star 2023 | Joe Pavelski | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Dallas Star

Joe Pavelski

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Stars' exciting 2023 playoff run stopped just short of Stanley Cup glory, but that doesn't mean there wasn't a transcendent, signature moment. After missing several games over 15 days because of a gnarly concussion, Joe Pavelski, one of the oldest players in the NHL, heroically returned to score all four of his team's goals in a gut-ripping 5-4 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken in the playoff's second round. Two of the goals were extra-magical in that they were deflected by Captain America's stick in a precise way few have ever mastered. That he provided the offensive and emotional boost to his team after enjoying one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame-caliber career is even more impressive.

Best F.C. Dallas Player

Jesus Ferreira

Logan Riely/Getty Images

Because he plays soccer in Texas, FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira might be the biggest local sports superstar many in North Texas haven't heard of. But similar to how Luka Doncic, Micah Parsons and Jason Robertson have become A-list names in their sports, the 22-year-old son of former FC Dallas MVP David Ferreira has also risen to the top of his league. After making the U.S. World Cup squad in 2022, Ferreira has continued to score tons of goals for both club and country, and he's making people from around the globe pay attention to Texas soccer in the process.

Best Texas Ranger

Adolis Garcia

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Although he's not the biggest star or the richest player on the Rangers roster right now, it's not a stretch to think that outfielder Adolis Garcia might just be both of those things soon enough. In only his third full season in the big leagues, the 30-year-old Cuban defector became an all-star for the second time this season while keeping pace with the league leaders in RBIs and home runs. And opposing baserunners beware: Garcia's arm is nothing short of a cannon. If he keeps this up, he may join the elite group of one-name Rangers stars along with Pudge, Nolan and Elvis.

Best Nature Preserve

Arbor Hills Nature Preserve

Dallas Observer

If you don't venture north of LBJ Freeway often, Plano and natural beauty might not seem to go together all that well. Judging from the often crowded parking lot at Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, however, more people continue to see the correlation. With over 200 acres in West Plano, the preserve offers surprisingly hilly options for hikers and bikers with paved and off-road trails. The preserve's observation tower affords a gorgeously sweeping panoramic view into the suburban distance.

Best Professional Head Coach

Pete DeBoer

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In a town where pro coaches have multiple World Series rings (Bruce Bochy), a Super Bowl ring (Mike McCarthy) and NBA championship rings (Jason Kidd as a player and assistant coach), it might seem odd to call Stars head coach Pete DeBoer the best in Dallas. But like his more famous local counterparts, this hockey lifer is a winner, and he's been one everywhere he's stood behind the bench, even before taking the Stars from underperforming to being very close to making another trip to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season here.

Best Bike Trails

Northshore Trail

We know, there isn't really a mountain in North Texas, but there is a good bit of quality mountain biking to do. A rider looking to hit an off-road trail will not go wrong by driving a few miles west, to the midpoint between Dallas and Fort Worth, to shred the singletrack of Northshore Trail. Stretched out along the northern shores of Grapevine Lake, it's more than 20 miles of hills, rocks, climbs, descents and jumps that rival just about any other trail in Texas.

  • 3600 Pilot Point, Grapevine, 76051 Map

Best Hiking Trails

Big Cedar Wilderness

A wilderness ... in Dallas? Yes! Earlier this year Big Cedar made some news when it was announced that it would soon likely become a city park rather than a privately owned green space. With more than 280 acres, the hills, trails and wildlife of this rugged southern Dallas gem has more than enough room for hikers and bikers alike. The highest point of the escarpment is said to be the highest point in all of Dallas, offering phenomenal views that feel more at home in the wild than they do in the urban jungle.

  • 5950 Eagle Ford Dr, Dallas, 75249 Map

Best Bowling Alley

Punch Bowl Social

Alison McLean

There's perhaps no better pairing than an ice-cold craft beer and a sleek AF bowling alley. Just ask the good folks over at Punch Bowl Social; they would know. This place has got all the makings of a night to remember — or not, depending on how much one has enjoyed oneself. Yes, the bowling lanes are fantastic, but there's also awesome karaoke and arcade and table games to boot. Punch Bowl Social provides Big D with a masterclass in pure unadulterated fun. Sign us up.

  • 2600 Main St., Dallas, 75226 Map

Best Pilates

The PilatesBarre

Toning up from head to toe is tough, but The PilatesBarre is there to help you actually enjoy getting your sculpt on. This women-owned Pilates studio has knowledgeable instructors and top-of-the-line equipment. Yes, you're most certainly going to be drenched in sweat by the time you're done, but a little cardio never hurt anyone. Classes at The PilatesBarre are 30, 45 or 50 minutes long, so even workaholics can squeeze a complete workout into their busy schedules. Who knew that fitness could be such a blast?

Best Gun Range

Texas Gun Experience

Texas is known for being home to some of the most gung-ho gun-lovers in the country. The Dallas-Fort Worth region in particular boasts several top-notch indoor shooting ranges at 25 and 50 yards, but Texas Gun Experience in Grapevine takes it a step further. This family-run business is owned by military veterans and has served the area for more than 35 years. Beyond its state-of-the-art shooting range, Texas Gun Experience also has a firearm shop and offers gun rentals, including a variety of fully automatic weapons, training sessions and a "try-before-you-buy" option.

  • 1901 S. Main St., Grapevine, 76051 Map

