Best Museum Exhibition

Some shows may be splashier or garner more ink, but the DMA's Saints, Sinners, Lovers, Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks is the must-see exhibition of the year. This irreverent yet elegant collection of more than 130 rarely seen works from The Phoebus Foundation in Antwerp, Belgium, includes work by Hans Memling and Peter Paul Rubens. Saints unveils the best and worst of the human condition, from ethereal paintings of the Nativity and the Magi to whimsical portrayals of medieval life full of greedy merchants and frolicking fools. The intricate brushwork and incredible details keep audiences returning for more: The DMA has extended the exhibition through Oct. 15, 2023.