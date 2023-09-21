Best Seafood Restaurant

Tracy Rathbun and Lynae Fearing's neighborhood seafood market is everything you could ask for. Fresh fish arrives daily, and whether it's oysters or poke from the raw bar, the delectable tempura fried lobster spoons or the shrimp and grits that speak fluent Cajun, there's likely something for all palates. Try the pecan-crusted halibut served on a bed of cheesy green chile grits. The seafood classics are served up in a dining room that gives off beach house casual vibes, with service that makes you feel like part of the family.