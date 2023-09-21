Best Chinese

There's a bar at Love Field near a large bay window that looks onto the tarmac where President Lyndon B. Johnson took the oath of office aboard Air Force One on Nov. 22, 1963. Look for a bright light on the tarmac for the exact spot. You can also read a bronze marker on the wall near the window detailing the moment in history when the peaceful transfer of power (remember those?) took place in Dallas. It's all ominous and low-key, and you don't need a boarding pass to see it; just enter the airport through baggage claim and literally go against the wave of people arriving. Head up the escalators, hang a right at the top and walk past the Dunkin' Donuts. You'll see the Sky Bar on the left, with the viewing area right behind it.