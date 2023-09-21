Best Chinese

The newest Fortune House location recently opened on Lower Greenville, bringing its well-regarded dumplings to the area along with other Asian fare. A good bet for those wanting an introduction to their dumplings is the dumpling sampler, which includes some of Fortune House's most popular and can be ordered steamed or fried. It also offers chao nian gao on the menu under the "Shanghai sticky rice cake" moniker; these stir-fried rice cakes are hard to find in the Dallas area. This version is flavorful, perfectly sauced and presented beautifully. Oh, and the Greenville location is open until 2 a.m. Win-win.