Best Dumplings

Shiva's Bar and Grill is named after the Hindu deity of everything good and pure, which is fitting. Everything on the menu here is enticing. Order a la carte from different types of herb-scented biryani or indulge in chunks of Indian cottage cheese tossed in a creamy curry-scented pool of goodness. The cornerstone of the menu, though, is the royal chef's meal, which lives up to almost every expectation set by the name. For just over $80, the meal for two comes with a medley of deep-fried starters, oven-baked breads and cream-based curries. Food is delivered to the table in four waves, which begin almost immediately after you order. Towers of curry, trays of dipping sauces and huge baskets of naan bread are almost intimidating at first but oh-so-gratifying after you've taken a few bites.