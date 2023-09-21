Best Dumplings

Loved for its hand-pulled noodles, fresh buns and authentic Chinese cooking, Royal China has been a favorite on Dallas' food map since opening in the '70s. Not to be missed here are the homemade dumplings. Rice dumpling pockets come stuffed with shrimp, celery, jicama, chicken and pork among other ingredients. Steamed dumplings come with a beautifully chewy wrapper, which breaks into generous fillings of fresh meats and vegetables. A pan-seared option features a slight crispiness on the outer layer. Dumpling enthusiasts shouldn't leave without trying the soup dumplings, which burst open to reveal a pork soup broth inside. Owner and chef Buck Kao moved to America from Taiwan in 1974 and has since made it his mission to bring authentic Taiwanese recipes (and dumplings) to Dallas.