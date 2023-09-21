Best Cafe Where an Assassin Tended Bar (Well, Maybe)

After assassinating Abraham Lincoln at Ford's Theater on a mid-April night in 1865, John Wilkes Booth was tracked down 12 days later and killed at a barn in Virginia. Or was he? One theory places Booth in Granbury under the alias John St. Helen, where he lived on and continued his stage acting career at the Granbury Opera House while moonlighting as a bartender at a saloon next door (now The Square Café). The Square Café serves burgers and sandwiches for lunch and a killer (no pun intended) breakfast menu, including an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Sundays.