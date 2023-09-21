 Best Gumbo 2023 | Roots Southern Table | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Gumbo

Roots Southern Table

Alison McLean

A James Beard Award finalist in 2022, chef Tiffany Derry is serving up some of the best gumbo (My Mother's Gumbo) in Dallas. We would even go so far as to say it is some of the best gumbo in Texas. Her gumbo is a combination of chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp and blue crab, so you get the best of everything in a bowl of rich and savory roux. The roux is not as dark and thick as you often find in restaurants attempting to serve gumbo around here, which is a nod to a great gumbo. It's served with an actual blue crab cluster, and if you're willing to spend the time cracking the shell, you'll find sweet chunks of crab meat hidden inside.

Best Late-Night Grub

Thunderbird Station

If you're seeking some late-night sustenance to ward off the impending hangover after a night out in Deep Ellum, look no further than Thunderbird Station. Located in a converted service station, Thunderbird is a throwback to the groovy vibes of the '70s with retro décor throughout, including a real Ford Thunderbird hung above the bar. The unpretentious comfort food here hits the spot, such as Frito pie and the bologna sandwich, offered two ways. Larry's Lunchbox is served cold with mustard, onions and cheese. Our favorite, the Boss, is served fried with cheese, grilled onion, jalapeños and secret sauce.

Best Pho

Pho Bac

There are dozens of Vietnamese restaurants serving pho in the Dallas area, but one of the best is Pho Bac in Richardson. Of the 10 varieties of beef pho, our favorite is the Tai Kobe pho, which captures the essence of what a great bowl of pho should be. It is evident that Pho Bac takes the time to allow its broth to develop rich flavors that highlight the essence of beef bones and meat, resulting in a complex, well-balanced combination of flavors extracted from the bones, meats, spices and herbs. The Kobe beef melts in your mouth and is a definite upgrade from the traditional flank eye of round served at other places.

Best Pizza

Zoli's NY Pizza

Chris Wolfgang
A honey bastard from Zoli's

Dallas is a pizza haven with diverse styles: Neapolitan, Neo Neapolitan, Detroit, Deep Dish, St. Louis-style and New York-style. Choosing the "best pizza" is challenging, akin to picking between a Porsche and a Ferrari. For us, Zoli's NY Pizza reigns supreme. It captures the essence of traditional New York-style pizza, with a masterpiece crust that stays firm despite hefty toppings while the edges remain light and airy. For added pizzazz, they offer the option of sesame seeds or everything bagel seasoning on the crust. In addition to the dozen or so pizzas on the regular menu, Zoli's offers a creative new pizza each month that allows you to embark on a culinary journey and discover new flavor combinations.

Best Sliders

SoB Sliders

Nick Reynolds

When it comes to burgers, sometimes smaller is better. Sliders allow you to order a variety of flavors without indulging in one burger the size of a Big Mac. At SoB, locally raised organic wagyu beef from A Bar N Ranch raises the sliders a step above. Traditional sliders are offered, but we love the PB+J Wagyu, which is cooked medium rare and topped with a blackberry jam, bacon, crunchy peanut butter, American cheese and caramelized onions. It's the perfect combination of sweet and savory. And if chicken is your thing, the Nashville Hot slider is amazing: hand-battered fried chicken tossed in Nashville sauce and topped with pimento cheese, hot sauce and pickles.

Best Barbecue

Terry Black's BBQ

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Terry Black's has everything a modern barbecue restaurant needs: a family name with Central Texas bona fides; a dining room with plenty of space for you and your friends; a full bar that serves beer, bottles of wine and its own specialty cocktail; and some sublime barbecue to boot. Consider Terry Black's beef as a must-order despite the hefty price tag, as the salty bark that encases luscious fatty beef underneath is damn near barbecue nirvana. Best of all, you can get some of the city's best barbecue every day of the week, lunch or dinner, when many other shops are closed.

Best Brisket

Zavala's Barbecue

Lauren Drewes Daniels

At Zavala's, Texas barbecue is prepared with a hefty side of Mexican influence. Sure, all the usual adjectives apply to Zavala's brisket. But there's that extra-fiery zing of spicy heat in the rub that immediately tells your mouth this is no ordinary brisket. Tuck a slice into a tortilla, drizzle some cilantro salsa on top, then take a bite into something magical, a blend of Texas and Latin traditions melded into barbecue that tastes classic, yet new and unique.

Best Chef

Ross Demers, Cry Wolf

Hank Vaughn
Sweet bread

In a city full of glitzy and glamorous dining experiences, one of our favorite meals comes out of an old Subway restaurant with a home-casual vibe in East Dallas. At Cry Wolf, chef Ross Demers wouldn't have it any other way. Demers' fare includes takes on upscale dishes — think oysters, foie gras, duck eggs or perhaps an exotic protein — but served in a restaurant that shuns the snobby trappings of traditional fine dining. Every chef is a leader whether they like it or not, and Demers has assembled a team in the kitchen that shares his passion for dishes built on exquisite ingredients and assembled with artful grace. Demers puts the pomp and circumstance on the plate, then surrounds the guest in a modest venue that is comfortable, cozy and all-welcoming.

Best Chicken-Fried Steak

Prego Pasta House

Chris Wolfgang

Part of the appeal of Prego's chicken-fried steak masterpiece is that it's not exactly listed on the menu. Prego's is an Italian restaurant at heart, so ordering a secret chicken-fried steak might feel rude. But if Prego's magical 14-ounce New York strip, pounded thin, battered and fried to a golden brown, is wrong, we don't want to be right. The entree swallows both the plate it's served on and the cottage fries beneath it and comes with a side of cream gravy made with drippings of ham roasted earlier in the day.

Best New Restaurant

Ramble Room

Kathy Tran

Jon Alexis already has a full dance card of restaurants in TJ's Seafood, Malibu Poke and Escondido Tex-Mex. But at Ramble Room, Alexis' newest spot in Snider Plaza, the goal was to create a restaurant you go to when you don't feel like going out. The menu is chock-full of smartly executed classics, like fresh made pastas available in half or full orders or an array of steaks, chops and fish dishes that make you feel at home. Plus, the restaurant space is casual and inviting, with top-notch service that doesn't feel overbearing. Ramble Room's menu may not break new creative ground, but sometimes we just want a great meal without the fanfare, and therein lies the Ramble Room's charm.

