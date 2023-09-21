 Best Mediterranean 2023 | Selda Mediterranean Grill | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Mediterranean

Selda Mediterranean Grill

Angie Quebedeaux

Spanish tapas fuse with Mediterranean-style food at Selda Mediterranean Grill. Indulge in fall-off-the-skewer tender kebabs, layered baklava that flakes to the bite and dates stuffed with a creamy feta-walnut mixture. Other traditional Mediterranean dishes include Turkish liver-and-onions and a beyti, ground beef rolled in flatbread. For dessert, enjoy the cheese pulls on Selda's specialty kunefe, which comes with a base of melted cheese in crunchy shredded wheat sticks. Most dishes arrive in shareable portions. Grab a couple of friends and seats on the patio, surrounded by fairy lights and fresh spearmint plants. Just make a reservation; it's a popular spot.

Best Cocktail Vessel

Neon Kitten

Lauren Drewes Daniels

This vibrant Deep Ellum hotspot is all about the vibes — good ones, that is. Since its opening in 2021, Neon Kitten's Asian-inspired small bites have already made near-permanent indents in our terminally famished hearts. But the lounge's memorable craft cocktails are the true stars of the show. Sip on the Osaka in a Hello Kitty-shaped glass, the Hiroshima in a Yoda vessel or the Kobe in a container that resembles a handstanding pink pig. It's just about all the deliciousness one can handle served in super adorable cups.

Best Distillery

Herman Marshall

Oh, whiskey: best friend to some, worst enemy to others. But whatever your feelings about the amber-colored spirit, it is indisputable that Herman Marshall delivers some of the best around. This award-winning distillery recently relocated to Wylie from Garland. Go for the HM Texas Bourbon, which you'll see on many bar shelves around North Texas. This particular bourbon is based on a recipe from the 1800s and is what kickstarted this entire venture. Distilled with 77% Texas corn and 23% malted barley, it won silver at the American Distilling Institute's Craft Distilling Competition and was named "Best Small Batch Bourbon" at the International Whiskey Competition.

  • 121 N. Ballard Ave., Wylie, 75098 Map

Best Bar Vibes

Ruins

This otherworldly Deep Ellum watering hole transports you to a realm totally unlike that of your mundane 9-to-5 existence. Yes, Ruins is a great bar, restaurant and venue, but it also serves as a de facto art gallery packed with apocalyptic themes. Fantastical creatures, Our Lady of Guadalupe imagery and distorted demon masks adorn Ruins' walls., Ruins is where Dante Alighieri would go for literary inspiration — and to knock back a few tequila shots. When we die, we'll be first in line to haunt this joint for all of eternity.

Best Vegan Fast Food

Slutty Vegan

Anisha Holla
One Night Stand Burger

With dishes bearing cheeky names like the "Hollywood Hooker" and "Fussy Hussy," it's no wonder that Slutty Vegan makes our mouths water like no other. Restaurateur Pinky Cole recently brought her magic to Big D following the success of her vegan burger chain in Atlanta. The Deep Ellum establishment serves up some seriously sinful plant-based burgers and sandwiches, and Cole's culinary finesse helped bring home VegOut Magazine's "Best Burger" award in 2022. The food here is so damn good that you won't even miss the meat.

  • 2707 Main St., Dallas, 75226 Map

Best Cold Brew Coffee

Summer Moon Nitro White

If you're looking for something caffeinated and creamy, look no further than Summer Moon's Nitro White. All of the coffee shop's locations across DFW carry this drink: nitro cold brew coffee with half and half. Get the large and thank us later. As you sip this cool beverage, you'll feel electrified by caffeine and ready to take on the world.

  • 4343 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas, 75220 Map

Best Sushi

Deep Sushi

Deep Sushi touts itself as the first sushi restaurant to land in Deep Ellum. Opening in 1996, the place has spent decades serving up specialty rolls, fresh sushi and sashimi. There's plenty to choose from on Deep Sushi's menu, but you can't go wrong starting with one of the lunch bento boxes served with rice, deep sushi salad, salmon and shrimp sushi, half a California roll and an orange. If you're anything like us, that might not completely soothe your sushi cravings, so you'll want to go ahead and throw a Deep Sushi combo on your tab. It comes with three different types of rolls: California, shrimp tempura and spider. Your last bite will be sad because the food is so good. But rest assured, this spot has been around a long time and they don't seem to be going anywhere soon, so you can always come back for more.

Best Restaurant for a Special Occasion

Crown Block

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Crown Block is a Las Vegas-based restaurant that moved into the ball atop Reunion Tower this year, after the space had sat empty for the past couple of years. Unfortunately, the revolving switch has been turned off, so to get the 360-degree view you'll have to leg it around the restaurant. But the view of the Trinity River, canopies of trees to the south, eye-level skyscrapers and all the traffic along the highways that looks like ants marching in a line is whimsical. Plus, the macaroni and cheese waffle is itself worth the trip.

Best Bloody Mary

Armoury D.E.

Kathy Tran

There's a lot to choose from on Armoury D.E.'s standout menu of cocktails, but you won't want to take a pass on the wild bloody mary. The Bloody Cthulhu is a monster of a cocktail made with gin, Ramazzotti and Armoury D.E.'s house-made bloody mary mix, and topped with a charred octopus tentacle. Served with a High Life pony back, this savory cocktail will send your tastebuds to heaven, and you'll be left begging for more.

Best Korean

Koryo Kalbi

Kathy Tran

Koryo Kalbi can serve you a master class in Korean cuisine. It has everything you'd want, from barbecued short ribs to spicy broth soups. Start with some mandu — pork beef and vegetable dumplings that you can have fried or steamed. We recommend fried. Then, head over to the entrees and order yourself some grilled spicy pork ribs. The dish looks like it'll set your mouth on fire, but we promise these spicy ribs are just right. This spot might cost you a pretty penny, but your meal will be worth all the prettiest pennies in the world.

