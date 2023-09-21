Best Mediterranean

Spanish tapas fuse with Mediterranean-style food at Selda Mediterranean Grill. Indulge in fall-off-the-skewer tender kebabs, layered baklava that flakes to the bite and dates stuffed with a creamy feta-walnut mixture. Other traditional Mediterranean dishes include Turkish liver-and-onions and a beyti, ground beef rolled in flatbread. For dessert, enjoy the cheese pulls on Selda's specialty kunefe, which comes with a base of melted cheese in crunchy shredded wheat sticks. Most dishes arrive in shareable portions. Grab a couple of friends and seats on the patio, surrounded by fairy lights and fresh spearmint plants. Just make a reservation; it's a popular spot.