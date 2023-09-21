Best Late-Night Grub

If you're seeking some late-night sustenance to ward off the impending hangover after a night out in Deep Ellum, look no further than Thunderbird Station. Located in a converted service station, Thunderbird is a throwback to the groovy vibes of the '70s with retro décor throughout, including a real Ford Thunderbird hung above the bar. The unpretentious comfort food here hits the spot, such as Frito pie and the bologna sandwich, offered two ways. Larry's Lunchbox is served cold with mustard, onions and cheese. Our favorite, the Boss, is served fried with cheese, grilled onion, jalapeños and secret sauce.