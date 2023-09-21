Best Space To Compete in a Game Show

Here's one fantasy we don't share with one another enough: the game shows on which we'd love to participate. Not everyone needs to be Jeopardy smart. Some of those clues are unnecessarily convoluted, and those who can guess when the price is right just might be far more financially intelligent. Whatever your personal skills, show them off with a group at Game Show Battle Rooms. Yes, this is something Michael Scott would totally force on his Dunder-Mifflin staff as a (cringe) team-building exercise, but we only wish we could spend the workday this way. Or, bring your relatives and get ahead of the Thanksgiving fights by starting the family feud early.