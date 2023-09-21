With its abundant dogs, the sounds of cars purring along Central Expressway and the sight of the downtown skyline in your peripheral vision, Griggs Park is a great place to enjoy a Dallas weekend. Maybe you're itching to get out your spikeball set, your Frisbee is gathering dust or you want to get out your Rollerblades. (If it is the Rollerblades for you, mind the sharp turns on the downhill of the loop.) There's even a basketball court. It's on the outskirts of Uptown, so visitors can also walk to some food or drinks on McKinney Avenue once their Griggs adventure has concluded.