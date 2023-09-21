Best Hot Dog

Chicago Style Dog's in Garland offers a great dog for those who prefer it to be dragged through the garden and recognize that there is no place for ketchup on a hot dog in polite society. The owners hail from the Chicago area and know how to create a proper dog, starting with Vienna beef and including a poppy seed bun, sport peppers, neon relish, onion, mustard, tomato, pickle and celery salt. It's a handful, it's messy, and includes most of the food pyramid that you can hold in your hands. What more do you want? (Don't say ketchup.)