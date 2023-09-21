Best Exotic Vet

One of the worst stressors of exotic pet parenting is finding a knowledgeable vet you can trust when health complications arise. Your average vet down the road doesn't encounter snakes or birds very often, so they're not usually a comfortable option when you're worried your animal friend's in trouble. In this regard, Summertree is like one giant reassuring hug. The front office staff and care providers are charismatic, empathetic and thorough; you're never rushed out feeling unheard or underserved. And because they care for exotics daily, they've got the tools and know-how to get your pet back on the mend.