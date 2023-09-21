Best Exotic Vet

D Magazine recently named Tailwaters Fly Fishing Co. as the Best Fly-Fishing Outfitter, but we go there for a different reason. The Design District shop, with its own backyard river bank, is where you go to look like a fashionable fisherman without ever grabbing a pole. The plentiful selection of vintage-inspired Howler Brothers pearl snap Western shirts with colorful embroidery is ideal for fun on the river or on dry land, and the shop's offerings of Simms moisture-wicking button-down shirts look sharp on a boat or in a boardroom. Of course, there are cool caps, pants and shorts to add to your purchase as well. This is the type of style that says, "I'll be in the meeting, but I'm not staying long. There's fun to be had."