Best Philly Cheesesteak

"As close to a Philly cheesesteak you will find outside Philly" is a common statement on Tripadvisor and Yelp about Steak Me Home Tonight Kitchen, one of the permanent fixtures at the Truck Yard, off Greenville Ave., and we agree. The cheesesteak will set you back about $12 and comes with chips, though we're usually too full to eat those: The Philly is substantial. You can choose from rib-eye, chicken or veggies, and cheese options include provolone, American or Cheese Whiz. If you want the true experience, get rib-eye and Cheese Whiz. Don't try to reinvent the wheel but stock up on plenty of napkins.