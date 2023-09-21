Best Dallas Cowboy

When Micah Parsons was drafted out of Penn State in 2021, Cowboys fans were more curious about the defensive stud than excited about him. By the end of his rookie season, that had changed, and after his all-pro 2022 campaign, Parsons established himself as the team's best player, regardless of position. After finishing among the league leaders in sacks with 13.5, Parson's was the runner-up for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. The only question NFL observers have about Parsons now is just how dominant can he be?