Best Dallas Cowboy

The Stars' exciting 2023 playoff run stopped just short of Stanley Cup glory, but that doesn't mean there wasn't a transcendent, signature moment. After missing several games over 15 days because of a gnarly concussion, Joe Pavelski, one of the oldest players in the NHL, heroically returned to score all four of his team's goals in a gut-ripping 5-4 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken in the playoff's second round. Two of the goals were extra-magical in that they were deflected by Captain America's stick in a precise way few have ever mastered. That he provided the offensive and emotional boost to his team after enjoying one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame-caliber career is even more impressive.