Bully for You

Darryl Williams, aka BullyJuice, wants to rob you of your excuses. Don’t hold that against him, though. He does it the nicest, most positive way.

The producer of a popular YouTube fitness channel (youtube.com/@BullyJuice) that he creates with his family at their home in Dallas, Williams has amassed around 5 million followers on YouTube, along with millions more on Instagram, TikTok, Meta and his own blog. His message is ever-positive: You can get fit. You don’t need a gym membership or fancy equipment — just a little bit of time, a yoga mat and some commitment.

The yoga mat is optional. The commitment isn’t, but he’ll be there to help, feeling the burn with you, minute by minute.

The Florida native’s journey to influencer stardom began when he served in the U.S. Air Force in 2015. The former collegiate sprinter was already fit, so he naturally fell into the role of physical training leader.

“I had to come up with my own workouts to either get people in shape that failed their PT test or to just keep people in shape,” Williams says.

A fan of American bull terriers, he had dabbled in posting content online featuring his dog Blaze, and when he released some of his workout regimens online, the response was positive. His wife, Brittany, who has her own lifestyle-focused influencer brand LavishlyBritt (youtube.com/@LavishlyBritt), told him he was an inspiring teacher and should develop his fitness content. He did, and then came COVID, bad for health generally, but rocket fuel to a social media influencer focused on stay-at-home fitness.

“Naturally, when the pandemic happened, everybody started working out at home,” Williams says. “… I actually had teachers that would email me, and they were giving students my workouts to keep them active while they were at home.”

A large part of Williams’ appeal is his focus on family, faith and positivity. His brother Jordan shoots the videos, and he includes Brittany and their two children — a third is on the way soon — in many of them. (Sadly, Blaze, died of cancer this year.)

They’re all part of a growing business that today includes an athleisure wear brand, Gymoclock (gymoclockfitness.com).

Beyond the appeal of Williams’ personality and his family, B