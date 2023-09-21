Best Sliders

Uptown's Las Palmas has been banging out Tex-Mex favorites for years, and the queso blanco is some of the best in the business. Not content to warm up a bowl of processed cheese, Las Palmas puts some real effort into its concoction. There are layers of flavors here, from slivers of garlic that are sautéed to extract their profiles to the real chunks of peppers that give an acidic bite when one lands on your tongue. The freshly chopped herbs that top each bowl show the level of care that went into the dish. And Las Palmas serves up each bowl with house-fried tortilla chips, plus a salsa verde and a salsa roja that are good enough to stand on their own. Thanks to the decadent queso, they don't have to.