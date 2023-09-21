Best Sliders

When it comes to burgers, sometimes smaller is better. Sliders allow you to order a variety of flavors without indulging in one burger the size of a Big Mac. At SoB, locally raised organic wagyu beef from A Bar N Ranch raises the sliders a step above. Traditional sliders are offered, but we love the PB+J Wagyu, which is cooked medium rare and topped with a blackberry jam, bacon, crunchy peanut butter, American cheese and caramelized onions. It's the perfect combination of sweet and savory. And if chicken is your thing, the Nashville Hot slider is amazing: hand-battered fried chicken tossed in Nashville sauce and topped with pimento cheese, hot sauce and pickles.