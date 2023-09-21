 Best Italian Restaurant 2023 | La Stella Cucina Verace | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Italian Restaurant

La Stella Cucina Verace

Chris Wolfgang
La Stella Cucina Verace has big stiletto shoes to fill, given its prominent spot in the Arts District, across from the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center and Winspear Opera House. Chef Luigi Iannuario, a native of Italy, serves refined plates of pasta, seafood and grilled meats in this stunning space. Twirl your fork into a mound of house-made pappardelle, and grab plenty of rich wagyu beef Bolognese with a touch of ricotta for a bite that delivers emotionally. The fresh seafood dishes are numerous, including specials. Guests range from casual diners to those on a fancy night out.

