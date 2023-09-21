Best Sushi

Deep Sushi touts itself as the first sushi restaurant to land in Deep Ellum. Opening in 1996, the place has spent decades serving up specialty rolls, fresh sushi and sashimi. There's plenty to choose from on Deep Sushi's menu, but you can't go wrong starting with one of the lunch bento boxes served with rice, deep sushi salad, salmon and shrimp sushi, half a California roll and an orange. If you're anything like us, that might not completely soothe your sushi cravings, so you'll want to go ahead and throw a Deep Sushi combo on your tab. It comes with three different types of rolls: California, shrimp tempura and spider. Your last bite will be sad because the food is so good. But rest assured, this spot has been around a long time and they don't seem to be going anywhere soon, so you can always come back for more.