Best Coffee Shop

A "cheeky Australian take" on the classic Italian coffee shop, LDU Coffee opened its doors to the Dallas public in 2017. Two Australian brothers with a passion for coffee was all it took for the concept to skyrocket in popularity. Blending the Australian coffee-drinking culture into the Texas food scene, the brothers roast all of their coffee in-house with a proprietary Australian recipe that the two came up with together. The difference is obvious, and the coffee is stronger than most. The popular flat white coffee comes with a fluffy milk foam floating atop a rich coffee base. LDU's Cowboy Juice and a Captain America coffee are even stronger, both claiming to "fly you straight into tomorrow." Add-ons like honey, cinnamon and extra shots of espresso treat you to the real Australian coffee-drinking experience.