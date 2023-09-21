Best Vietnamese

Recently named a finalist for Best Chef Texas by the James Beard Foundation, chef Reyna Duong knows how to make a pretty good sandwich. But run-of-the-mill sandwiches have no place on Sandwich Hag's menu, which instead offers six varieties of Vietnamese banh mi. Loaded with items like lemongrass pork, ginger chicken and curried vegetables, each comes with a buttered, baguette-like bread that's crunchy on the outside and fluffy within. Dip your bread into a warm pool of coconut-milk soup on the side. Sandwich Hag's curry soup is a hearty blend of bell pepper, shallots and your choice of chicken or vegan protein. Drinks like a Vietnamese coconut iced coffee are available, but are arguably overshadowed by Sandwich Hag's famous lemonade. The popular beverage is scented with hibiscus flowers and sweetened with a light strawberry flavor. Fruit jelly sits at the bottom of the cup and adds a chewy finish to the end of each sip.